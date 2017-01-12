Inauguration Day, Women's March in Portland: What to expect

Share This Story

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, thousands of people are planning to protest in Portland.

Marches and rallies are scheduled throughout the week. It all leads up to Saturday’s Women’s March, when more than 20,000 people are expected to rally on Portland’s streets.

The protests in Oregon will happen simultaneously with similar protests around the country. At least 150,000 people are expected to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

Saturday, Jan. 14: Immigrant rights rally

On Saturday, more than 500 people from Portland and other parts of the state will rally at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem to protest president-elect Trump’s stance on immigration.

Organizers of the United for Immigrants Rights March and Rally said, “We must unite to stand up against Trump’s first 100 days of hate.”

Trump has threatened to defund cities that declare themselves sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants. Portland has declared itself a sanctuary and city leaders said they are unsure of how much Trump could take away, but the city receives millions of dollars in federal funding for a variety of programs.

Thursday, Jan. 19: Anti-Betsy DeVos Protest

On Thursday afternoon, Portland students are planning to walk out of schools and rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square in protest of Betsy DeVos, Trump’s pick for education secretary. DeVos is a supporter of charter schools, which can strip public schools of funding.

The protest is organized by the Portland Student Action Network, a group of high-school students.

Friday, Jan. 20: Inauguration Day protest

The protests get much bigger Friday, as more than 9,000 people are expected to march in Portland after Trump’s inauguration.

Organizers say the peaceful march will “introduce you to the Portland organizations who will be on the front lines in our collective struggle against Trump’s regime.”

The protest is expected to start at 3:30 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square. People in downtown Portland should expect significant traffic delays and road closures.

The rally is expected to end at 9 p.m. but if history is any indicator, it could go much later into the night.

On Friday night, people are also planning to protest in the form of dance, during a "night of music and organizing" called Join the Resistance at the Melody Ballroom.

Saturday, Jan. 21: Women’s March in Portland

The biggest march of the week, and possibly one of the largest ever in Portland, takes place Saturday.

More than 24,000 people have said they will join the Women’s March in Portland, which is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. and starts at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The rally is a protest of Trump’s statements about women as well as his administration’s stance on women’s issues.

The march takes place in conjunction with similar marches around the state and country.

In Oregon, 1,400 people say they plan on traveling to D.C. to march.

Historic marches in Portland and D.C.

The events planned for inauguration week in Portland and Washington will likely join a long list of historic marches to take place during tumultuous times.

One of the largest marches in U.S. history was the Million Man March, where black men gathered with civil rights activists in Washington on Oct. 18, 1995. The National Park Service estimated 400,000 people attended the march. Organizers said it was more than 1 million. The Wall Street Journal estimated the real number was about 837,000 people.

In Portland, thousands of people marched for five straight nights after Trump’s election in November. The third night was the largest and most raucous, as the largely peaceful protest of 4,000 people turned violent.

Portland also saw significant protests after police shootings, including the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson. More than 1,000 people marched following a grand jury’s decision not to indict the officer who shot and killed Brown.

The initial Occupy Portland protest in 2011 drew 10,000 people.

In 1991, Portland earned the nickname of “Little Beirut” after President George H.W. Bush visited and encountered throngs of demonstrators. A decade later, George W. Bush met a similar crowd.

The Oregonian has a retrospective on some of Portland’s biggest protests, including a march after the assassination of civil-rights activist Medgar Evers in 1963, an anti-police protest in 1970, where dozens of Portland State students were injured in a clash with Portland police officers, and the Shell Oil protest in 2015, where Greenpeace demonstrators hung from the St. Johns Bridge, hanging below colorful flags flying in the wind.