Immigrants' rights march fills Salem streets ahead of Trump inauguration

Protesters of Trump's immigration policies in Salem on Jan. 14, 2017 (Photo: Maggie Vespa)

SALEM, Ore. -- Kicking off what promises to be, a week of protests leading up to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, roughly 200 demonstrators took to the streets of Salem on Saturday.

The rally and march kicked off at around noon and took aim at Trump’s campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration, build a wall on the border with Mexico and deport millions of undocumented immigrants, including those who came to America as children.

It was part of a national day of action, organized by the group ‘United We Dream’, with at least 50 similar events taking place across the country.

“There is real concern when you look at the people that he is confirming as attorney general, as heads of department of homeland security,” said Andrea Williams, executive director of Causa.

Causa is one of a handful of local immigrant’s rights groups that organized Saturday’s march.

“For example, Jeff Sessions has a long track record of being against comprehensive immigration reform. He has said he wants to take away the DACA program,” said Williams.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program, founded by President Obama in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to live, work and attend school without the threat of deportation.

Those who benefit are often referred to as "dreamers."

President-elect Trump vowed during his campaign to end DACA. In a recent interview with Time Magazine, Trump seemed to walk back that promise, saying he hopes to "work something out." He has yet to clarify what that means.

Fatima Preciado moved to the states from Mexico at the age of 4. She's now is a freshman at Portland State University, and she's scared.

“My future is at stake. Am I going to be able to continue my education at Portland State? That's definitely a fear,” she said.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said it's one of many fears he hears about in Oregon and in D.C.

“We're going to reject these divisive approaches like religious registries,” he said. “I personally think they're unconstitutional.”

Other social advocacy groups on hand Saturday included Basic Rights Oregon and the Oregon School Employees Association.

"No to religious registries... No to walls! ... Your fight will be my fight!" - @RonWyden pic.twitter.com/Q5ZF6wSSnr — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) January 14, 2017

