WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) takes questions from reporters about the American Health Care Act during a news conference. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

HILLSBORO, Ore. – House Speaker Paul Ryan will visit Intel in Hillsboro on Wednesday. His visit was expected to start at 9 a.m.

Ryan will tour the Intel campus, and then hold a round-table discussion and press conference, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

You can watch that press conference here

Tech companies are popular places when politicians visit Oregon. The Intel visit is part of Speaker Ryan’s push to revamp the nation’s tax code.

Wednesday afternoon, Speaker Ryan plans to attend a fundraiser for fellow Republicans Rep. Greg Walden and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.

Thursday, he will travel to Everett, Washington for a town hall meeting at Boeing.

© 2017 KGW-TV