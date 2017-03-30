Governor Brown fires three members of the Environmental Quality Commission

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has fired three of the five members of the Environmental Quality Commission, who oversee the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, without a warning.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports that Brown called Commissioners Colleen Johnson, Morgan Rider and Melinda Eden Wednesday to fire them.

The Governor's office did not give much information regarding the reasoning behind the firings. Johnson says she and the two other former commissioners "were completely blindsided and stunned."

Johnson was serving her second four-year term, Rider had 15 months left in her term and Eden had three months left in her. The agency, which enforces laws curbing air, ground and water pollution, has a $332 million budget and about 700 full-time staff.

Johnson says the three will be releasing public statements soon.

© 2017 KGW-TV