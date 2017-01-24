Gov. Kate Brown appoints Nik Blosser as chief of staff

Nik Blosser (Photo: Sokol Blosser)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that Nik Blosser will be her chief of staff.

Brown said Tuesday in a statement that Blosser will join her administration after a career in public policy and Oregon business development.

Blosser grew up on his family's farm in Yamhill County and received bachelor's degrees from Stanford University in aeronautical engineering and English.

He currently serves as CEO of Celilo Media Group and is chairman of Sokol Blosser Winery, his family's business.

He also co-founded the Oregon Business Association.

Blosser is married to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and lives in Portland. He has three children.

He will join the administration on Feb. 14.

