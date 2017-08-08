KGW
Gov. Brown will veto 2 bills, plus appropriations

Associated Press , KGW 5:58 PM. PDT August 08, 2017

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she will veto two bills and four-line item appropriations.

One bill that Brown said Tuesday she'll veto allows the State Board of Psychologist Examiners to authorize licensed psychologists who meet certain requirements to write prescriptions. Brown said that it can't be implemented safely without a regulatory system to prevent over-prescribing.

The other bill establishes a task force to ease people with criminal convictions into regular life after prison. Brown said another group already performs that function.

She said she'll also veto appropriations for the Southwest Capitol Highway road project in Portland because it wasn't vetted like other transportation projects, and appropriations for a theater, ballpark and irrigation project in Medford.

