Gov. Brown, legislative leaders worry about budget gap

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Oregon's governor and legislative leaders are worried about closing a budget gap, while Democrats are also focused on insulating the state from President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, health care and other issues.



These issues emerged during a forum Thursday organized by The Associated Press. Gov. Kate Brown said she hopes the whole country can work together, but at the same time she is committed to using every tool on behalf of Oregon, including litigation if Washington uses funding as leverage.



Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, said the legislative session which begins Feb. 1 will be her tenth, and that she could not imagine a more difficult one because of a $1.7 billion budget deficit.



Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli said reforming Oregon's Public Employees Retirement System is critical.

