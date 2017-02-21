KGW
Gov. Brown, advocates promote new gun safety bill

KGW 10:56 AM. PST February 21, 2017

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon politicians joined law enforcement and gun safety advocates Tuesday morning at the Oregon State Capitol to speak about Senate Bill 797, proposed legislation that advocates say would protect Oregonians from gun violence.

The bill consists of four separate gun safety policies:

  • Close the "Boyfriend Loophole" which would ban abusive dating partners from having guns;
  • Disallow convicted stalkers from purchasing or possessing guns;
  • Require state officials to inform law enforcement when a prohibited person tries to purchase a gun illegally and fails a background check; and
  • Close the "Charleston Loophole" which permits a gun sale to go through after three business days, regardless of whether the background check has completed or not

Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Senate Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, and Senator Floyd Prozanski joined Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and advocates from the Oregon chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and members of the Everytown Survivor Network.

Read Oregon Senate Bill 797

KGW

