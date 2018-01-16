Former WA Governor John Spellman dies at 91

John D. Spellman. Photo: Courtesty of Secretary of State.

Former Washington Governor John D. Spellman has died. He was 91.

Spellman was elected King County’s first executive in 1969 and is Washington state’s most recent Republican governor.

He defeated Democratic challenger Jim McDermott for Governor in 1980, serving one term.

He lost his bid for a second term to Democrat Booth Gardner in November 1984. In an interview with the state Legacy Project at the Secretary of State's office, he is quoted as saying he had "no regrets."

"He was a great example of an office holder unafraid to do the right thing, leaving a legacy of bipartisanship and civility in politics, despite the electoral consequences," Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement.

Longtime former Secretary of State Ralph Munro said Spellman was governor during difficult economic times but, "he put the state back on good financial footing."

"He was a happy go lucky Irishman who loved to have fun," said Munro. "He was a tremendous guy to work with."

Spellman was a Navy veteran and also served on the King County Commission before becoming executive.

As King County executive, Spellman helped secure the construction of the Kingdome, paving the way for the Seahawks and the Mariners.

Condolences from area leaders poured out for Spellman's family after his death was made public.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman released a statement Tuesday that she is “saddened” to hear of Spellman’s death.

“John was a true statesman and a deeply spiritual man who promoted racial equality and environmentalism, and persevered at every turn to build the Kingdome,” Wyman said.

Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson said in a statement Spellman "cared deeply for our state."

"He led our state during a difficult financial time in the early 1980s and left his mark by working to strengthen local governments," Nelson said. "He also recognized early on that the state had an important role to play in protecting the environment and the open spaces in our unique corner of the world."

Former Governor Christine Gregoire said Spellman served as a mentor to her, especially when she was leading Washington state through a recession in 2008.

"I asked John for his insights and he generously offered them," Gregoire said in a statement. "We may have been from different parties, but we shared a common love for the great state of Washington, its environment and its people."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Spellman's death marks the end of an era.

"John was a public servant who loved our community," Durkan said in a statement. "He could disagree with folks, but brought civility to our politics, and valued and embraced bipartisanship – something all too rare today."

The Associated Press contributed.

© 2018 KING-TV