Portland protests begin Thursday with student walkout

Portland students protesting the election of Donald Trump (Photo: Courtesy Portland Student Action Network)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The first significant protest in Portland surrounding the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon, when hundreds of high-school students plan to walk out of school and gather at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The protest, organized by the Portland Student Action Network, specifically targets Besty DeVos, Trump’s pick for education secretary whose recent confirmation hearing drew sharp criticism. DeVos is a champion of charter schools and her policies could threaten federal funding for public schools.

"As students, we recognize that the president-elect’s platform and the appointment of billionaire Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education will accelerate the corporate privatization of education,” the Portland Student Action Network wrote. “Policies that promote ‘school choice’ and charter schools devastate the public education system and disproportionately exploit economically disadvantaged students and students of color. DeVos’s lobbying has led to the destruction of public schools in Michigan. We cannot allow her to use her new cabinet position to destroy public school districts across the country. Our education should not be for profit.”

Participants plan to walk out of school at 3:15 p.m. and gather at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 4 p.m. A march is planned between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed by speeches.

More than 220 students have said they plan to participate in the protest.

On Friday, an Inauguration Day protest is expected to draw thousands of people and more than 35,000 have said they will attend Saturday’s Women’s March on Portland.

