Pipeline protesters set fires ahead of ordered eviction

Structures are set on fire at the protest site against the Dakota Access Pipeline, Feb. 22, 2017.

Dakota Access pipeline protesters are ceremonially burning some of their living structures ahead of the closure of a longstanding camp in North Dakota.

Protesters set tents on fire as evacuation deadline nears at DAPL site https://t.co/Vs0SutWFDh — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 22, 2017

About 200 to 300 protesters remain at the camp near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The Army Corps of Engineers has ordered the camp closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, citing the potential for spring flooding.



Those left in camp milled about peacefully Wednesday, many in prayer. At least four wooden structures were being burned in what protesters say is part of the ceremony of leaving.



Nestor Silva, of California, says he is planning to move to a nearby camp being set up on land leased by the Cheyenne River Sioux. Law enforcement say they expect to make some arrests, but Silva says he doesn't expect any trouble.

International prayer movement. It's a heavy feeling here today. Send your voice to the 4 directions. #NoDAPL Posted by Lastrealindians on Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.