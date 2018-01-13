KGW
County Commissioner Loretta Smith kicks off city council campaign

Loretta Smith kicks off city council campaign

KGW Staff , KGW 5:21 PM. PST January 13, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith kicked off her campaign Saturday for a spot on Portland City Council.

Smith made an appearance in Northeast Portland just over a week after formally filing for the race. She was elected to the county board in 2010.

If elected to Portland City Council Position No. 3, Smith says she’ll focus on the issues of homelessness, housing affordability and equity.

“I’m going to be working to make sure we put infrastructure in place for young people and also continue to protect our seniors in this community,” Smith said.

Smith is facing six other candidates in the race to place Dan Saltzman.

One of Smith’s opponents, Julia DeGraw, will make an appearance at a rally for net neutrality in Portland on Sunday.

