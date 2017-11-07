BLOG: Latest election results and analysis on top races

King County Ballot. (Photo: KING)

Several big races were decided after initial election returns were released Tuesday, including Seattle mayor's race where Jenny Durkan staked out a big lead over Cary Moon.

Others will still play out over the next several days. Tacoma and Everett's mayoral races were both deadlocked Tuesday with less than 50 votes separating Everett candidates Cassie Franklin and Judy Tuohy and several hundred votes between Tacoma candidates Victoria Woodards and Jim Merritt.

In the Legislative District 45 race, which will determine the Balance of Power in the state Senate, Democrat Manka Dhingra led Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund. If the Democrats win that race, it would give them full control of the state government.

Seattle mayor

Jenny Durkan won the race for Seattle mayor Tuesday in one of the most competitive mayoral races in recent Seattle political history.

The history-making race also produced the city’s first female mayor in 91 years.

Former U.S. attorney Durkan took a big lead over urban planner Cary Moon after initial returns were released Tuesday, earning 60.62 percent of the vote (64,174 votes). Moon trailed with 39.38 percent (41,683 votes). About 105,000 votes were counted Tuesday night.

"There’s a lot of votes left to be counted, but…we are feeling really, really good about where we are, and I think you guys should celebrate," Durkan told supporters at her election party Tuesday.

Moon acknowledged her campaign was "up against tough odds" after initial returns were released, but said she was not giving up hope.

"Seattle late voters may surprise everyone," Moon said in a statement. "We believe the ballot counts will swing in our direction over time, and we're not out of the race yet."

Tacoma mayor

Former Tacoma City Councilmember Victoria Woodards led architect Jim Merritt by a slim margin after an initial round of election returns were released on Tuesday.

Woodards earned 51.98 percent of the vote (9,671 votes), and Merritt garnered 48.02 percent (8,934 votes) with over 18,000 votes counted.

Just 737 votes separate the two candidates.

Everett mayor

Cassie Franklin and Judy Tuohy were locked in a near-tie after an initial round of election returns were released Tuesday.

Franklin led Tuohy by just 49 votes with about 8,900 votes counted.

“We really did think it would be close. After the primary things went back and forth. Both teams did everything they could do in the campaign. This is not a surprise,” said Tuohy (3,991 votes; 44.83 percent).

“The campaign we ran the last few days, and honestly throughout the whole campaign, has been working to get a broader demographic out to the polls. Folks who traditionally have not felt represented in our community. If they turned in their ballots I think we'll do well,” said Franklin (3,942 votes; 44.28 percent).

King County Sheriff

Early returns show current King County Sheriff John Urquhart trailing challenger Mitzi Johanknecht.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Johanknecht held 52% of the vote while Urquhart had 48%.

Urquhart, a 41-year law enforcement veteran, is wrapping up his first term as King County Sheriff. He served for several years previously as the office's public information officer.

Johanknecht has spent 32 years in law enforcement and is a major in the sheriff's office commanding the southwest precinct. Johanknecht campaigned for Urquhart in 2013 but says she did not see the transparency in the department that was promised.

Legislative District 45

Democrat Manka Dhingra leads after the first drop of results in a race that will determine the balance of power in Olympia.

Early returns show Dhingra leading 55% of the vote ahead of opponent Jinyoung Lee Englund with 45%.

Manka Dhingra is a King County prosecutor who supervises a mental health court, a veterans court and diversion program. Jinyoung Lee Englund is a former congressional staffer and entrepreneur.

