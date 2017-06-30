Amid White House voter fraud probe, Wash. secretary of state reviewing request for voter data

A voter enters a polling station at Ethel Winternheimer-Staton Elementary School on Election Day on November 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's Republican Secretary of State says her office will review a letter from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged election voter fraud asking for a list of names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters.



Kim Wyman said Thursday that as with any public records request, her office is required to comply pursuant to state law.



However, Wyman said she'll discuss it with colleagues at the National Association of Secretaries of State next week and then will be in a better position to consider the commission's requests.



Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.



On Thursday, Democratic officials in California and Virginia said they will not comply because the letter is based on false notions of widespread voter fraud.

Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson has not made a public comment yet about the White House request.

