Activists shut down city council, ask mayor to resign

KGW 10:21 AM. PST February 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Protesters asking for Mayor Ted Wheeler's resignation disrupted Portland City Council Wednesday morning, following what they call police brutality during a Monday protest.

The organizer of the protest, activist Mimi German, said she and her group would "shut down city hall" until their concerns were addressed.

Council meeting disrupted, Protesters take over

Posted by Tim Gordon (KGW-TV) on Wednesday, February 22, 2017

"After numerous attempts, including letters from the ACLU to the mayor directly, about police brutality at protests, the mayor is still affirming the need for more riot cops at protests, resulting in more non-violent citizens getting hurt by riot cops at protests ," German said in a statement.

Mayor Ted Wheeler was actually not at the meeting. Commissioner Chloe Eudaly introduced the first agenda item and German interrupted within minutes. Eudally asked German twice to refrain from interrupting the meeting, and then called a recess.

German and other protesters remained in council chambers and continued call-and-response chants on a variety of topics.

Other issues German said she wanted the mayor to address include too few homeless shelters in Portland and "death by cops of innocent black children on our streets."

A group of protesters had previously announced plans to march to the mayor's house on Wednesday.

