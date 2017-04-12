ACLU of Oregon files lawsuit for documents on travel ban implementation

Protesters block a road during a demonstration against the immigration ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to procure government documents connected to the implementation of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The lawsuit was filed against the the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security offices in Portland. Four other states -- Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Alaska -- joined Oregon in the lawsuit.

The ACLU of Oregon lawsuit seeks records related to the implementation of the ban at airports in Portland; Denver, Colo.; Boise, Idaho; Casper, Wyo.; Anchorage, Alaska; and Port of Entry offices in Portland, Anchorage, Denver, Boise and Casper.

There are now 13 FOIA lawsuits that have been filed by ACLU affiliates across the country, seeking records from CBP offices in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, and Tucson.

RELATED: Read all of the lawsuits

"The public has a right to know how federal immigration officials have handled the implementation of the Muslim bans, especially after multiple federal courts have blocked various aspects of these executive orders," said Mitra Ebadolahi, an attorney working on the Border Litigation Project with the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties.

The ACLU filed a FOIA request on Feb. 2, 2017. The ACLU said they are suing because the government has not responded to the request.

Related: Iranian woman detained in Portland seeking asylum in U.S.

Travel ban could take doctors from needy rural Oregon towns

Iranian baby receives operation after U.S. initially denied travel request

© 2017 KGW-TV