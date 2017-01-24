2 Washington senators will lead EPA transition for Trump

Benton (left) and Ericksen (right) (Photo: Wasington State)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Washington State senators Don Benton and Doug Ericksen have been chosen to lead the Trump administration’s transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency, multiple news outlets report.

Benton lives in Vancouver and Ericksen lives in Ferndale. Benton will be the senior White House adviser for the transition and Ericksen will be the communications director.

Both senators have been staunch Trump supporters throughout the presidential campaign.

According to the Seattle Times, Benton served as the Trump campaign director in Washington State and Ericksen was the deputy director.

Benton may be best known in Oregon for vehemently opposing the Columbia River Crossing bridge project, which would have replaced the aging Interstate 5 bridge that connects Portland and Vancouver. The $3.5 billion project ultimately failed.

The EPA has been a hot button issue for the Trump team. The agency was reportedly ordered to freeze all grants and contracts Monday.

Trump called himself an “environmentalist” Tuesday, after approving continued work on the Dakota Access and Keystone pipeline projects.

Trump nominated Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the EPA. Pruitt, who has sued the EPA more than a dozen times before, has not yet been confirmed.

