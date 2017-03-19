KGW
Police: Two men found dead in Vancouver home

KGW 8:06 PM. PDT March 19, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Two men were found dead inside a home by police officers responding to a call on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. saying shots had been fired from a home in the 1500 block of Northeast 140th Avenue.

Police said they haven't made an arrest.

A neighbor told KGW he heard the gunshots and saw the two men on the ground. He said he's just trying to cope with the experience.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

