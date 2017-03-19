Police: Two men found dead in Vancouver home

Police say they found two men dead inside the Vancouver home when they arrived. Police say they haven't made an arrest. (Photo by Christine Pitawanich / KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Two men were found dead inside a home by police officers responding to a call on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. saying shots had been fired from a home in the 1500 block of Northeast 140th Avenue.

Police said they haven't made an arrest.

A neighbor told KGW he heard the gunshots and saw the two men on the ground. He said he's just trying to cope with the experience.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 KGW-TV