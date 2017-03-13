Police searching for 20-year-old woman missing since Thanksgiving

Kayla Yarbrough (Photo: Oregon State Police)

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. -- Police are searching for a 20-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since November 2016.

The family of Kayla Yarbrough lives in Cave Junction and said the last time they saw her was at Thanksgiving last year. They reported her missing last month. The family said they're worried because Kayla usually stays in contact with family or friends.

Kayla is 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with red or strawberry blond hair.

The Oregon State Police are working with the Medford Police Department in the search. Anyone with information about Kayla's whereabouts should call OSP Detective Bryan Scott at 541-618-7957 or the Medford Police Department at 541-774-2299.

