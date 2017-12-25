Police search for missing Vancouver man

James Rennells.

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 41-year-old man who has not been seen since Dec. 22.

James Rennells was last seen at work and was believed to be in the area of Leverich Park on foot, according to police.

Rennells is six feet tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has no known medical issues.

James was believed to be wearing a grey zip-up jacket, black Under Armour shirt with a collar, blue jeans, tan belt and brown Red Wing boots.

Anyone who sees Rennells or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

