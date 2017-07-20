Police release last photo taken by girl before she was electrocuted in bathtub

Police believe this was the last photo the teen sent. (Photo: Screenshot)

Police released the last photo taken by a 14-year-old who died after she was electrocuted in a bathtub while using her plugged-in cell phone, according to local reports.

Authorities believe Madison Coe took the photo and sent it to a friend before she died, KCBD-TV reported. The photo, released by the Lovington Police department at the family's request, shows a picture of Coe's cellphone displaying a text message with a photo of a cell phone charger plugged into an extension cord, the station reported.

"When you use and extension cord so you can plug your phone in while you're in the bath," the text message said.

Coe, who lived in Texas with her mother, was visiting her father in Lovington, N.M., when she died, according to KCBD-TV. While initial reports suggested that Coe died after her phone fell into the water, police later said the phone was never submerged, CNN reported.

Police said Coe tried to keep the cord dry, but there appeared to be fraying on the extension cord, which she likely touched while she was in the bathtub, KCBD-TV reported.

Following her death, Coe's family said they hope the incident will bring awareness to the issue of phone safety, especially in the bathtub.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else," O'Guinn said. "And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging."

Teen electrocuted after playing on phone in bathtub: https://t.co/qqDOehMrS4 pic.twitter.com/NANi2tNuee — CNN Health (@cnnhealth) July 18, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM