Police look for Woodburn woman missing since Saturday night

KEIZER, Ore. – Police are actively investigating the disappearance of a young mother of four who was last seen at a Keizer bar Saturday night.

Cynthia Martinez was last seen at Tequila Nights Bar & Grill, 3393 River Road N., where she had gone with a couple of friends to celebrate her 26th birthday.

She became separated from her group. They returned home without her and have not seen her since.

Keizer Police said they are trying to locate Cynthia and individuals who she may have associated with on the evening of July 15 at Tequila Nights and throughout the remainder of that weekend.

According to family, she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds with multiple tattoos.

Anyone who has any information about this case is encouraged to call the Keizer Police Department at (503) 390-3713.

