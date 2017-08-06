Police look for woman missing under suspicious circumstances

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has gone missing under what they said were suspicious circumstances.

Demi Helenius, 23, went missing from a self-help conference in Portland Saturday night, police said.

She was attending the Landmark Worldwide Forum at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Portland over the weekend. The conference day ended at 10 p.m. on Saturday night, but she did not call last night and never returned home.

Helenius lives at home with her parents, and police reported she is “very good about calling and texting when she leaves somewhere.”

She did not attend the conference today and has not contacted her family.

Saturday night, Helenius’ phone was given to a worker at a Dairy Queen in Creswell, Ore., 120 miles south of Portland.

A man passing through the drive-through said he had found it and he hoped the worker would return it to its owner. Police said they were trying to locate him.

If you have seen Helenius or her car, a black 2013 VW bug with Oregon license plate 855-HNH, please contact police at (503) 846-2500.

