Police look for man missing since September

Henry Conley Fitchett Jr., missing since September

AURORA, Ore. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find an elderly man who has been missing for almost half a year.

The family of Henry Conley Fitchett Jr., 87, told police he has not been seen or heard from since September 2016.

They believe he may have moved to the Estacada area with a girlfriend.

Deputies were called January 29 to a residence in the 21000 block of Hubbard Cutoff Road NE near Aurora to investigate Conley’s disappearance.

Fitchett is 5'02" tall, 169 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Fitchett to call (503) 540-8079 or text TIPMCSO at 847411. You may remain anonymous.

