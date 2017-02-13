PORTLAND, Ore – Portland Police are investigating a shooting in North Portland, by the Unthank Plaza apartments on North Williams.

The shooting happened about midnight. Police took one woman into custody, and other man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Unthank Plaza is near Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Sandra Palmer lives inside Unthank Plaza, and says she heard thumping this morning. Then she says, she saw blood. “I didn’t see nothing but blood in the elevators and down the rug. Everywhere It’s everywhere. We’re scared,” Palmer said.

At this time, police have not said where the shooting happened, and have not identified victims or suspects.

KGW will update this story as information becomes available.

(© 2017 KGW)