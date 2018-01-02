Police investigate after body is found on Highway 26 in Sandy

SANDY, Ore. -- Sandy Police is currently conducting a death investigation following the discovery of a body on Highway 26.

At 9:07 PM officers were called to Highway 26 near the east intersection with SE Vista Loop Drive.

A pedestrian was found deceased, and evidence at the scene indicated that they were struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes.

Highway 26 was closed while a crash reconstruction team responded to the scene. Police have since announced that they are conducting a death investigation at the scene.

Delays over the next several hours are expected as traffic is rerouted onto SE Vista Loop Drive.

The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.

Anyone that was driving in the area and may have seen anything relevant is asked to call Clackamas County Non Emergency Dispatch at (503)655-8211 or the Sandy Police Department Tip Line at (503)489-2195.



