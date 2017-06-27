PORTLAND, Ore. – A DUII suspect crashed his car into a power pole and two other vehicles in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m on Southeast Duke Street at 68th Avenue.

Police said the driver tried to flee after the crash, but he only made it about a block away because his car was so badly damaged.

PGE estimated 160 people were without power Tuesday morning and anticipated power would be returned to the area by 12:15 p.m.

The crash shut down all lanes of Duke Street for hours for nearly five hours.

