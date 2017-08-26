Police: HTC Runner steals truck, hits woman

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Brookings under level one evacuation alert due to wildfire
-
Families question WSP after crash deaths
-
East High Coach let go before over forced splits
-
5 of Princess Diana's most inspiring quotes
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
KIII Breaking News
-
Safe solar eclipse glasses selling out
-
Hospital takes patient out to see eclipse
-
Brookings fire approaches 'mega' status
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
More Stories
-
Rockport, Texas, mayor: At least one death from HarveyAug 24, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
Deputies: Hood to Coast runner steals pickup truck,…Aug 26, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
-
Hiker falls 150 feet in gorge, suffers…Aug 26, 2017, 1:56 p.m.