Photo: York County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Photo: York County Sheriff's Office)

YORK, Neb. (AP) — An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.

The York News-Times reports the couple were arrested Tuesday by the York County Sheriff's Department after their Toyota Tacoma drifted over the center line without signaling.

Officers noticed a strong smell of pot and found the bags of marijuana in the pickup driven by the 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman. They said they were driving from California to Vermont.

The couple was being held in York County jail on suspicion of felony drug charges.

