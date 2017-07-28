Police: Caregiver stole $50K from 83-year-old Oregon woman

(Photo: Thompson, Jeffrey)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) - Oregon State Police arrested a caregiver accused of financially exploiting an 83-year-old resident of Grants Pass.

A Josephine County grand jury indicted 48-year-old Martha Coghill on multiple counts of theft and criminal mistreatment. Her husband, 55-year-old Donald Coghill, has been charged with a single count of theft.

Police say the caregiver and her husband stole about $50,000 during a two-year span, using the victim's credit card and checking account to pay bills and buy liquor, concert tickets and a used car.

The Coghills were arrested Thursday while entering a music festival in Central Point. Police say the tickets were bought with money from the victim's accounts.

It's unknown if the Coghills have retained an attorney.

