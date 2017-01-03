PORTLAND, Ore. - Someone stole an SUV with a child’s wheelchair inside yesterday, and the Portland Police Bureau is enlisting the public’s help in getting it back.
The SUV is a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, white with pink accents on the front, with Oregon license plate 214HFQ.
It was stolen sometime between Sunday night or early Monday morning from a home in the Linnton neighborhood in Portland.
The Suburban held a pediatric wheelchair for a 5-year-old child with special needs. The photo identified the cair as a KIDS FAST Manual Wheelchair, made by Quantum Rehab.
In a Facebook post, police released a photo of a wheelchair similar to the one stolen.
If you see the vehicle, immediately call 9-1-1. For other, non-emergency information, call (503) 823-3333, reference Portland Police Bureau Case #17-1180.
