Photos: What kinds of homes can you buy for $390K in Portland?

This three-bedroom, one-bath home on SE 70th Avenue was built in 1908 and is listed for $385,000. (Photo: Zillow.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Home prices continue to rise in Portland. A report in The Oregonian said prices went up 8.9 percent, citing the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.

The average home price in Portland rose to $390,000 in June, according to the same Oregonian report.

That news left us curious. Just how much home can you afford in Portland if you've got $390,000 to spend? Check out the photo gallery below to see.

Photos: What kind of house can you buy for $390K in Portland?

