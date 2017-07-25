Photos: What kinds of homes can you buy for $390K in Portland?

KGW
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Home prices continue to rise in Portland. A report in The Oregonian said prices went up 8.9 percent, citing the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.

The average home price in Portland rose to $390,000 in June, according to the same Oregonian report.

That news left us curious. Just how much home can you afford in Portland if you've got $390,000 to spend? Check out the photo gallery below to see.

