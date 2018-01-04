Man attempts to smuggle $1.2M of pot in motor home across border

Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Phoenix man attempting to cross the U.S.- Mexico border with more than a ton of marijuana over the weekend. (Photo: Custom and Border Protection)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Phoenix man attempting to cross the U.S.- Mexico border with more than a ton of marijuana over the weekend.

After a CBP canine alerted officers of an odor, officers inspected the 55-year-old man's motor home at the Port of Lukeville Saturday. According to CBP, officers removed more than 120 bundles of marijuana from the storage compartments, walls, and floor of the motor home.

The drugs weighed almost 2,448 pounds and are worth more than $1.2 million, CPB said. This is the second largest haul ever seized at Port of Lukeville.

Officers arrested the man and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

© 2018 KPNX-TV