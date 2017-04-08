Pedestrian hit by car in Salem suffers critical injuries

Police lights.

PEDESTRIAN HIT BY CAR IN SALEM SUFFERS C - SALEM, Ore. – A pedestrian hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Kuebler Road SE and Commercial Street SE is believed to have suffered critical injuries, police said.

The Salem Police Department responded to the accident at approximately 8:49 p.m.

The pedestrian was crossing Kuebler in a southerly direction on the east side of Commercial. The involved vehicle was traveling eastbound on Kuebler when the pedestrian was struck.

The driver of the vehicle initially left the scene, police said, but both driver and vehicle have since been located.

The pedestrian was transported to Salem Health.

As police investigated, all eastbound and westbound traffic on Kuebler Road SE was closed for more than an hour, as was northbound traffic on Commercial Street SE.

