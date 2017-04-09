Pedestrian critically hurt in Salem crash

SALEM, Ore. -- The intersection of Commercial St. and SE Kuebler Blvd. was closed for several hours after a motorcycle hit a pedestrian, police say.

Salem Police responded to the accident which occurred Saturday evening just before 9:00 pm when a person crossing Kuebler Blvd. on the east side of Commercial St. was hit by a motorcyclist.

The driver was traveling eastbound when the person was hit and initially fled the scene, but was later located by Salem Police.

According to Lt. Okada, of Salem Police, the person had to be taken to Salem Health hospital and is believed to have critical injuries. This investigation is still ongoing and no names or other information is being released at the time.

Roads were open again to traffic in the area just after 10:30 pm.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

