PDX gets a new deicing machine to keep runway clear

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland International Airport added another deicing machine to its fleet. The machine has a 75-foot span, and joins another machine the airport already owns.

Together, both machines can deice a runway in one trip, saving passengers, and planes, time in snow and ice.

“It makes for more efficient operations, before, we had a 75-foot and a 50-foot machine, and math doesn't add up the same way,” explained Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds. “The sooner they get on do their job and get off the runway, the sooner it’s turned over to the aircraft.”

PDX obtained the new deicing machine in the fall of 2017, and the timing could not have been better. January and February are typically the roughest months for the airport, when it comes to winter weather.

“It’s also important to know that the airport is situated at the mouth of the Columbia Gorge,” said Simonds. “It’s unique in its geography, and we may see snow in the West Hills and see nothing here, or due to the gorge effect, we may have a lot of issues at the airport and really nothing in the West Hills.”

Simonds says it takes an entire team for snow and ice removal, including plows and sweeping machines. PDX is already putting the new machine to work. It helped clear a runway when the area received snow on Christmas Eve.

© 2018 KGW-TV