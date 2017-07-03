Patrol: Cyclist killed after failing to stop at intersection

ambulance (Photo: KGW)

POULSBO, Wash. (AP) - A 77-year-old cyclist was struck and killed after he failed to stop at an intersection just south of the town of Poulsbo, Washington.

The Washington State Patrol says Joseph Vlach was riding south on State Route 3 and exited on to State Route 308 on Sunday when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata.

Troopers say Vlach failed to yield to the vehicle and was struck. He later died at Harborview Medical Center. Vlach was wearing a helmet at the time.

The 21-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The state patrol says the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

