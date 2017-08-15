Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown outlined the state’s plan for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

“The chance to witness a total solar eclipse is a rare and special opportunity,” said Gov. Brown. “It’s important for each of us to plan ahead, arrive at viewing sites early and stocked with basic supplies, and be mindful of current wildfire conditions.”

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management has led the state’s coordination efforts, and Brown activated the Oregon National Guard to deploy additional resources, personnel and equipment also the path of totality. The guard will also help cities and counties with traffic management, if needed, and help first responders.

Oregon State Police say they will have “all hands on deck” and be ready to assist, and ticket if necessary, people who are not obeying traffic laws during the eclipse.

Officers stress the importance of continuing to move during the eclipse, and say it’s illegal to stop your car in the middle of the road to look at the eclipse as it happens.

ODOT is also telling people to stay put before the eclipse happens, even if it’s cloudy outside. ODOT says if you try to move to see the eclipse, you will most likely get stuck in traffic and cause more problems.

Fires are also a big concern leading up the eclipse. All Oregon state parks will be under an open flame/fire restriction starting August 16. The temporary ban is intended to avoid new problems for fire crews, and to prevent problems with accidental fires.

© 2017 KGW-TV