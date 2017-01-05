Oregon no longer most popular moving destination

Crater Lake National Park in Southern Oregon, featuring Wizard Island. (Photo: craterlake.org)

ST. LOUIS — One of the nation's largest moving companies has dropped Oregon from first place to third among its most popular moving destinations.

United Van Lines has tracked customer state-to-state migration for the past 40 years. Oregon had been No. 1 the previous three years, in 2015, 2014 and 2013, but dropped to third in 2016.

South Dakota occupied the top spot as the state with the highest percentage of inbound moves, which the suburban St. Louis-based company says is part of a trend of retirees moving to states in the Northwest.

Vermont was second, Idaho fourth and South Carolina fifth.

Many Southern and Western states had more people moving in than moving out, while several Northeastern states saw high rates of outbound moves.

States with the highest percentage of outbound moves were, in order, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.