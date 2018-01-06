Oregon man ordered to pay $4,750 for killing trumpeter swans

(Photo: KGW)

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Cottage Grove man responsible for killing two trumpeter swans while hunting in central Oregon must pay $4,750 in restitution.

The Bulletin reports in a story on Friday that 35-year-old Michael J. Abbott received the sentence in Lake County Circuit Court. Abbott must also serve one year of probation and has lost his hunting privileges for three years.

Trumpeter swans are a protected species in Oregon, and Abbott was found guilty of two misdemeanor wildlife violations in September.

The swans named Fiona and Hope were a key part of the state's trumpeter swan reintroduction program.

Authorities say that Abbott shot the swans in October 2016 while hunting at the Summer Lake Wildlife Area.

Abbott reported shooting one swan after being confronted by hunters. Officials later found the other injured swan but it died.

