Oregon Ducks advance in NCAA Tournament; fans excited

Portland, Ore. -- University of Oregon Ducks fans are pumped up about both the women's and men's basketball teams this year. Big Ducks fans we spoke with said say they're feeling pretty confident.

Parker Smith, a Freshman at the University of Oregon, said he can't remember a time in his life when he wasn't a Ducks fan.

"Back in like elementary school and middle school, I was known as the person who only wears Duck clothing," said Smith, who was home in Portland for Spring Break.

These days things haven't changed all that much, at least when it comes to his love for the Ducks.

"I'm still a true Duck fan at heart," said Smith.

Once he started school at the U of O, he wasted no time becoming a part of what's known as the Pit Crew.

"Right here it says Pit Crew. That's the name of our student section," Smith explained as he showed off his shirt.

He and his fellow Pit Crew members have meetings, text each other during games, and make no mistake, they're committed.

"Like we go to football games six hours before kickoff. We go to basketball games four to five hours before," said Smith.

His dad, Jim Smith, said this is an exciting time for his family. The women's basketball team made it to the Elite Eight and the men got to the Final Four.

He said Ducks fans are in the golden years, with the track, football, and men and women's basketball programs hitting it out of the park. He also said being a Duck runs in the family.

"My parents met as undergraduate students at the University of Oregon, so Parker's now our third generation Duck at the school. So it's really great to see him going there," said Jim Smith.

Ducks fans everywhere are feeling the hype. At Blitz Sports Pub in Southeast Portland's Ladds Addition, they're expecting standing room only for the men's basketball game on Saturday.

"We're going to be all hands on deck basically. We'll have almost every single person on staff working," said Anna Jackson, the Catering and Marketing Coordinator at Blitz Ladd.

With 80 flatscreen TV's, you can bet, Ducks fans won't miss a beat.

Smith is hoping he'll get to see the Final Four matchup in person.

"The flight down from Portland to Phoenix is pretty expensive, but I think I can make it work," Smith said.

With his dad's help, it just might.

The men's basketball team will go up against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday.

On Monday, the women's basketball team will go up against the University of Connecticut Huskies in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

