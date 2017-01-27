Oregon Army National Guard soldiers honored before deployment

(Photo: Sgt. 1st Class April Davis)

SALEM, Ore – Approximately 70 men and women with the Oregon Army National Guard’s aeromedical helicopter unit will be honored in a mobilization ceremony Friday at the Salem Auditorium.

Soldiers are with Company G (Golf), 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, and are scheduled to deploy to the Middle East. They will provide aeromedical support throughout the Persian Gulf region using Blackhawk helicopters.

Golf Company, 1-189th Aviation, has a long tradition of answering the call to duty.

The unit conducts medical evacuations (medevac), search and rescues, as well as wild land fire suppression operations utilizing HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters.

The unit previously deployed to Bosnia for Operation Joint Forge 7, three times to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn, to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian.

"Whether assisting with search and rescue missions and fighting fires here at home or supporting federal missions overseas, this unit lives our motto, 'When we are needed, we are there!" said Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs, Oregon Military Department.

The unit is scheduled to complete pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying overseas.

(© 2017 KGW)