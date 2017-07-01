Man injured in North Portland shooting

Portland Police lights. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in North Portland Friday night.

Portland police were called out to the 9500 block of North Adriatic Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. after gunfire was reported in the area.

Once on scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive. He has not been identified.

Witnesses said they heard a fight breaking out amongst several people before they heard gunshots.

The motive for the shooting is unclear and there is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

