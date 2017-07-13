KGW
One killed in vehicle crash near Broadway Bridge

KGW 8:21 AM. PDT July 13, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person died in a vehicle crash just east of the Broadway Bridge early Thursday morning, police said.
The driver crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of North Broadway and North Benton Avenue around 12:48 p.m., and was likely speeding, police said.
The unidentified victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that this is the 19th traffic related fatality in the city of Portland this year. In the last three weeks there have been nine traffic related fatalities.

