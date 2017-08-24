(WLWT) Vandalism including racial slurs and the letters "KKK" spray painted on cars is being investigated as a hate crime in Green Township, Ohio.

"We were all in shock. Horrible, horrible things were written on all of our cars," said Alana Caudillo who owns one of the cars vandalized. "I don't understand the reasoning. What does this accomplish? Nothing."

Three vehicles were damaged at Village Square Apartments on Tuesday. Even residents who didn't have damage were affected.

"We just shake our heads and hope that's the end of it," said Chuck Parmenter who has lived in the apartment complex for five years.

In addition to spray painted graffiti, the vandals left behind smashed tail lights and something that couldn't be as easily seen.

