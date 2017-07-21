Join me on an adventure in Central Oregon to discover “touchable history” among a hotbed of volcanic eruptions, magma flows and a birthplace of mountains.

When the mood to move strikes my family, there’s no better way to celebrate summer than packing up and moving out toward our annual camping trip at the Newberry National Volcanic Monument near Bend.

It’s a chance to leave busy U.S. 97 behind and follow the lonesome trail high into the alpine reaches of the spectacular Newberry Caldera and my favorite high lakes called East and Paulina.

Newberry National Volcanic Monument was established in 1990 and it includes over 50,000 acres of lakes, lava flows and spectacular geologic features.

The monument’s summit is 7,985-foot Paulina Peak, which offers showcase views of the Oregon Cascades and the high desert.

Retired geologist, Bob Jensen, noted, “Probably the most spectacular views you can find are atop Paulina Peak! On a clear day you can see from Washington’s Mt Adams to California’s Mt Shasta – and to the east you can see all the way to distant Steens Mountain.”

Every direction you look is a recreation heaven on earth offering snow-capped peaks, deep green forests, inviting pockets of ponds and grassy meadows.

Named for Dr. John S. Newberry, a scientist and early explorer with the Pacific Railroad Survey, the caldera (the center of the volcano) holds two lakes, Paulina Lake and East Lake.

It’s hard to believe as you drive through this mountainous area that you are within the caldera of a 500-square-mile volcano that remains very active seismically and geothermally to this day.

Geologists believe the park sits over a shallow magma body only two to five kilometers deep.

Come down closer to ground at places like nearby “Lava Butte” and discover that all of this region’s geologic history is a part of the remarkable Newberry National Volcanic Monument.

Geologist Bob Jensen said you quickly learn that so much beauty was built upon devastating natural disasters that date back 75,000 years ago.

“A key place to start is probably the Lava Lands Visitor Center to get a handle on the big story of what has happened in Central Oregon as recently as a thousand years ago. There is also the great viewpoint atop Lava Butte that overlooks the area. Then the Lave River Cave is nearby and easy to explore in summer. It’s the longest lave tube in the state.”

If you go caving, be prepared with a lantern and dress for warmth – inside Lava River Cave it’s a constant 42-degrees.

Scott McBride, the National Monument’s Manager, said that visitors to this national treasure can spend weeks exploring the monument’s 50,000 acres and never see the same thing twice:

“Visitors who take the time to turn off Hwy 97 are completely surprised by what they almost missed – and then - completely excited that they didn’t. It is the easy access to volcanic features, the types of recreation that you can do in the center of a caldera which is essentially the heart of a massive volcano spreading out the size of Rhode Island.”



