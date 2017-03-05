New speed cameras go up in Southeast Portland

Portland, Ore. -- The Portland Bureau of Transportation has installed speed cameras on Southeast Division as well as Southeast 122nd. They will detect how fast drivers are going. If drivers are clocked going over the speed limit they may get a ticket.

It's all part of a push to make SE Division safer. PBOT says the cameras are mounted along what they call "high crash corridors."

Earlier this week the city council voted to lower the speed limit on outer Southeast Division from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

PBOT says the cameras snap photos and take videos of cars that are traveling faster than the speed limit. That photo or video then gets passed on to Portland Police.

Officials said a camera set up on the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway is working extremely well.

"Right after the installation we saw an almost immediate drop in speeding. It dropped by 90% so that's very good news and it's continued to drop," said John Brady with PBOT.

The cameras will issue warnings for the first 30 days.

After that, anyone caught speeding will get a ticket. The cost of a ticket starts at $160.

The money made from the tickets will go toward paying for the speed camera program and other safety improvements along outer Division.



