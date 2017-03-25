New ninja warrior gym in Portland

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mayor places Chief Marshman on paid leave
-
Tornado leaves trail of damage in Vancovuer
-
Burglary Investigation: Part 2
-
Small tornado hits Vancouver
-
Update on Dobby
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
-
Internet upset over Brad's wife getting fired
-
Oregon State gets ready for Florida State
-
Mayor responds as protesters set up camp at his house
-
Son defies mother helps save her life
More Stories
-
Chief Marshman releases statement after being put on…Mar 24, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
-
Freshmen lead 10th-seeded Oregon to 77-63 upset of MarylandMar 25, 2017, 1:10 p.m.
-
Why lights will shut off worldwide at 8:30 tonightMar 25, 2017, 2:09 p.m.