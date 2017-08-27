New fire sets southern Oregon ablaze

The Horse Prairie Fire, photographed Saturday, is burning in southern Oregon. (Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Forest Protective Association)

Firefighters are battling a blaze that started Saturday afternoon in southwest Oregon.

The Horse Prairie Fire, which began 12 miles west of rural Riddle, already reached around 450 acres by early Sunday. Riddle is 23 miles south of Roseburg.

While the fire wasn't threatening any homes, it has destroyed some logging equipment in the area, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to department spokesman Jim Gersbach.

Crews have been working to create fire trails around the Horse Prairie Fire. Roughly three-quarters of the fire had been trailed as of Sunday morning, according to the department. Firefighters were set to create trails along the fire's southern edge.

More than 170 firefighters, four bulldozers, an excavator, six water tenders and three helicopters were assigned to the blaze Sunday, according to the department.

Officials ask that people stay away from the area of the fire and beware of an uptick in traffic around Camas Valley and Tenmile.

