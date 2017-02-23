Nerve agent found on killed half-brother of North Korea's leader

This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan. (Photo: Shizuo Kambayashi, AP)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Police in Malaysia say the half-brother of North Korea's leader who was killed in a Kuala Lumpur airport more than a week ago had a nerve agent on his eye and his face.

A statement Friday from the inspector general of police said that a preliminary analysis from the Chemistry Department of Malaysia identified the agent at "VX NERVE AGENT."

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died Feb. 13 shortly after two women put a substance on his face while he was checking in for a flight.

Malaysia's national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar says help has been sought from Interpol to issue an alert for the four North Korean suspects who left Malaysia on the same day Kim Jong Nam was killed.

It is not known what Interpol can do, as the four are believed to be back in Pyongyang and North Koreas is not a member of Interpol.

Khalid also said there were no plans to send officers to Macau to collect a DNA sample from Kim Jong Nam's family. Kim had a home in Macau and was about to fly there when he was killed.

North Korea says Malaysia's investigation into the death is full of "holes and contradictions" amid speculation that its agents masterminded the assassination of leader Kim Jong Un's half brother.

Malaysia police have not directly pinpointed North Korea as being behind the death of Kim Jong Nam, but they are searching for several North Korean suspects over his killing at a Malaysian airport this month.

The Korean Jurists Committee said in a statement Thursday that the Malaysian investigation lacks fairness and has been influenced by the South Korean government, which blames Pyongyang for the death.

The North has not acknowledged that the dead man is Kim Jong Nam. Thursday's statement described the man only as a North Korean citizen bearing a diplomatic passport.

The owner of a Korean restaurant in Malaysia says the North Korean leader's brother was a frequent customer, and he sent his dishes to the South Korean Embassy for DNA testing to confirm his identity.

Alex Hwang said he first met Kim Jong Nam in 2012 at his Koryo-Won restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, and they met a total of eight times. He said Kim visited the restaurant with his wife but never gave his name.

Hwang, from South Korea, said he recognized Kim and collected his dishes after a meal and sent them to the South Korean Embassy for fingerprint and DNA tests that confirmed his identity.

Kim, who was often accompanied by two female bodyguards, was a "very humble, very nice guy" who was soft-spoken and well-mannered, Hwang said.

(© 2017 KGW)